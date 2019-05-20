Pollsters predict sweep for TRS

By | Published: 12:43 am 1:31 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi juggernaut continues to roll in the State with most pollsters on Sunday predicting a sweep of 12-15 of the 17 seats for the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to IPSOS-CNN News 18 exit poll, the TRS is expected to win 12 to 14 seats with a vote share of 34.83 per cent, against the 11 it had won in 2014. The Congress and BJP, according to this channel, could land between one to two seats in Telangana with the AIMIM retaining the Hyderabad Parliament seat.

The India Today-Axis poll gave the ruling party 10 to 12 seats and the Congress and BJP one to three seats. The ‘Poll of Polls’ by NDTV which is an average of various exit polls, gave the TRS a dozen seats, two to Congress and one each to BJP and MIM. India TV-CNX exit poll has given the TRS 14 seats, two to Congress and one to MIM. Mission Chanakya has given a clean sweep for TRS with 16 seats.

Ground reality

While these are the broad observations of various exit polls that are based on various and different parameters, what is relevant, and should be considered, is the ground reality, and the position that the TRS had catapulted itself into in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections held on April 11 in the first phase.

The ruling party has virtually won all the Lok Sabha, Assembly by-polls and local bodies’ elections since it came to power in 2014. If this was consolidation, then 2018 was the year it stamped its absolute hold over the State, winning 88 of the 119 Assembly seats in the December elections. The Congress, which won 19 seats, has already lost 11 MLAs to the TRS, with the members expressing their keen desire to join the party following the innovative and proactive approach of the TRS government towards development and people’s welfare. The BJP won a lone seat.

Winning streak

Since the Assembly elections, the TRS has swept gram panchayat elections and is set to bulldoze its way through the ZPTC and MPTC polls, results of which will be announced on May 27. Both the Congress and the BJP stand decimated in the State as the results of various elections stand testimony to the unbeatable strength of TRS.

It is against this background that one has to weigh the predictions of various exit polls that came out on Sunday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s confidence of making a clean sweep of 16 seats (with the friendly MIM claiming the 17th seat) can by no means be attributed to misplaced confidence, given the winning figures in the immediate past.

Also, the people of the State have been unwavering in their support for the TRS and Chandrashekhar Rao, and only May 23 will reveal the actual numbers.

