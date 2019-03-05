‘Polluting industries, hospitals in Telangana to face criminal charges’

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: The government will file criminal cases on polluting industries and hospitals if they do not follow pollution control norms, Environment, Forests and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy warned on Tuesday. He also called on officials to take steps to stop usage of plastic bags in temples across the State.

The Minister, who chaired a meeting with officials from Forest Department, Pollution Control Board and other government agencies in the State, also called for a crackdown on old polluting vehicles. There should be a continuous monitoring of vehicular emissions and steps to curb automobile exhausts must be stepped up, he said.

With respect to availability of plastic bags of less than 50 microns thick at temples, he said such bags were still in circulation despite them being banned. He called on officials to follow the Mumbai model on plastic bag ban to make Telangana rid of the non-degradable plastic bags. Instead, steps should be taken to encourage people to use jute and cotton bags, he said.

Action must be taken and criminal cases filed against hospitals that refuse to manage their wastes as per protocol despite being issued notices to do so. Similarly, industries that have repeatedly ignored notices to control pollution must also face such action, the Minister said.

Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched Telanganaku Harita Haram not just to protect the environment now but to ensure that future generations in Telangana can lead healthier lives in a clean and green environment. “For instance, New Delhi is in the grip of severe pollution. The Chief Minister does not want such a situation to arise anywhere in the State,” Indrakaran Reddy said, adding that officials should work towards ensuring the programme’s success and increasing green cover in the State.

The Minister said steps must be taken to protect and rejuvenate Ameenpur lake in the city and to overcome water shortage in Botanical Gardens to ensure survival of trees and plants in the gardens.

He instructed scientists at the Environment Protection, Training and Research Institute to provide the government with accurate information on the changing environment and suggest remedial measures.

The meeting at Aranya Bhavan, the Forest Department headquarters, was attended by Telangana State Pollution Control Board’s member secretary Satyanarayana Reddy, EPTRI’s Manging Director Kalyana Chakravarthi, State Biodiversity Board member Shilpi Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Environment & Forests) Ajay Mishra, PCCF PK Jha, and TSFDC Managing Director Raghuveer.