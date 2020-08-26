Pollution under control certificate must for insurance

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The pollution under control (PUC) certificate, which is often neglected by many vehicle users, has now become mandatory at the time of renewal of insurance of vehicles with all the insurance firms.

A circular issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), an autonomous body tasked with regulating insurance industries, has asked insurance providers to mandatorily obtain valid PUC certificate for the vehicle while renewing a policy.

The Supreme Court directed insurance firms to insure a vehicle only if they have a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of the insurance policy. Accordingly, IRDAI has issued a circular to all firms to ensure that Supreme Court directions are followed scrupulously.

IRDAI in its order said that the Central Pollution Control Board has raised concerns regarding status of compliance of the direction of the Supreme Court. On the other hand, the order did not mention that if there is no valid PUC certificate during the time of an accident, the insurance firms will not cover any damages, which went viral on social media.

According to road safety experts, the move was aimed at keeping a tab on rising pollution levels in metro cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Many vehicles move on the roads without a valid PUC, which is an important document and there is a need to monitor pollution levels in vehicles, said an expert.

Vinod Kanumalla of Indian Federation of Road Safety said the government has to take up enforcement on pollution levels strictly before taking these decisions. “Hope the order helps many to obtain a valid PUC,” he said.

The cost of PUC from an authorized mobile testing centre costs Rs 60 for two-wheeler and Rs 80 to Rs 100 for four-wheeler depending upon the variant. Owners have to get their vehicles tested for emissions every six months.

C Ramesh, Joint Transport Corporation, Road Transport Authority said that there are close to 450 mobile PUC testing centres in the State which include over 200 in Hyderabad and Rangareddy limits. According to RTA, the vehicular population is increasing day by day and the emissions, particularly carbon dioxide from automobiles is high. The total vehicular pollution load (VPL) in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad alone is 1500 T/ day.

