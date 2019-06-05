POLYCET certificate verification on Friday

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The final phase of counselling for admissions into polytechnics through the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) is under way. Candidates can submit basic information, pay the process fee online and a book slot for certificate verification till June 6. The verification of certificates for slots already booked will be held on June 7. Students have to exercise their choice of web options from June 6 to 8 and seat allotment will be done on June 10. Candidates have to pay tuition fee and self-report through the website on June 10 and 11, and report at the allotted college on June 12. For further information, visit https://tspolycet.nic.in.

