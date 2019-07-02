Pondy CM condemns Bedi’s remarks on water scarcity in TN

By | Published: 5:25 pm

Coimbatore: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Tuesday condemned Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s remarks attributing the acute water shortage in Tamil Nadu to “poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy.”

The water scarcity was not only in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry but also in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, due to scanty rains, Narayanasamy told reporters at the airport here.

Linking political party leaders and the people to the water scarcity was “condemnable,” he said.

Pointing out that the drought situation in Tamil Nadu was due to lack of rains and non-receipt of Krishna river water, the Puducherry Chief Minister said Bedi has no moral right to make such a statement.

Stressing the need to protect water bodies to store rain waters, he said proper fund allocation for desilting was also required.

Bedi had taken steps to desilt two lakes and a canal, for which the territorial government and the public had extended total support, he said.

“she has a disease, that of publicity,” he quipped and alleged Bedi had once misbehaved with a woman who had not worn a helmet.

Such persons were sent to Congress-ruled states to create problems and trouble the government, he said.

The Puducherry Lt Governor, referring to a media report on the water situation in Chennai, had Sunday said that the city has become the first in the country to run dry four years after it witnessed floods due to copious rains.

The people’s perception, in response to the report, was that the situation arose due to “poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy,” she said.

On Monday, she said she shared only the people’s perception. “It is not my personal view and hence there is nothing personal in the message,” she added.