Ponnala dares KCR to debate on TRS promises

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah challenged TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for a debate on the ruling party’s manifestos that were released during the past elections. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Ponnala Laxmaiah said that the TRS had not only failed to implement the promises that it made during 2014 and again in 2019 Assembly elections, but also removed those manifestos from its party web site.

“But the Congress manifesto is still available on the internet. The Chief Minister has time and again said that the manifesto is like a holy book, and is saying that 99% of their promises were kept, but the we the Congress say that he failed to implement even 1% of the promises he made in the manifestos,” Ponnala alleged. The Congress leader wanted to know about the status of transforming Karimnagar into London city.

He further criticised the TRS government for misleading the voters in Huzurnagar byelections in the name of Kaleshwaram water. “You can’t deceive people with false promises forever ,” he said. The TRS government failed to implement KG to PG free education scheme, unemployment dole, pension for 57-year-old people, Rytu Bandhu, stern action on water diversion to AP through Pothireddypadu and 12% reservation for ST community in the State, he alleged, adding, the TRS was still showcasing the works done by the previous Congress governments by restructuring and repairing the same structures in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.