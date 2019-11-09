Ponnala demands Telangana to release white paper on RTC

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Warangal Urban: Congress senior leader and former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah here on Saturday demanded the State government release a white paper on the assets and financial position of the TSRTC besides calling the striking employees for the talks to resolve the logjam for over a month.

Addressing a press meet here at his residence, the former minister said that the RTC was an efficient organisation and it was known for fuel efficiency, increased occupancy, safety and had won many national awards.

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for finding fault with the RTC employees, he said that the organisation had been in existence for the last 70 years and served the people of the State. He alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao was behaving like a dictator and found fault with the government for arresting the employees and Congress activists at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

“In the past, Congress government never behaved like this. We handled any issues in a democratic way only,” he said and alleged that Chandrashekar Rao was conspiring to takeover the valuable lands of RTC across the State by privatising the corporation. The lands of the corporation in Warangal and Karimnagar districts were leased out to TRS party leaders and also in Hyderabad. Now, the Chief Minister is planning to benefit his family and party members by privatising the public transport system,’ he added.

DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Battina Srinivasa Rao, EV Srinivasa Rao and others were also present.

