Ponnam faces TRSV’s ire for criticising KTR

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (TRSV) district coordinator Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud on Friday came down heavily on TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar for criticising TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Goud said Congress leaders were unable to digest Rama Rao’s confidence about winning 16 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming Parliamentary polls and were making baseless statements.

Referring to Prabhakar’s statement that KTR was junior as he entered politics only in 2006, the TRSV leader said: “When a person enters politics does not matter. What is more important is what he did and achieved”.

Terming the TRS working president as a youth icon, he said the Congress leader had no right to criticise Rama Rao who was praised by prominent persons of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prabhakar, who lost both Parliament and Assembly seats, was not even capable of being elected as corporator, he predicted and questioned as to why people reject the Congress leader. He advised the TPCC leader not to make statements against Rama Rao and local MLA Gangula Kamalakar for the sake of publicity. He threatened to stage a dharna in front of Prabhakar’s house if the later failed to refrain from his tactics.