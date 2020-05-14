Ponnam Prabhakar finds fault with Andhra Pradesh government

By | Published: 4:42 pm

Karimnagar: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday found fault with the State government for allowing the Andhra Pradesh government to lift Krishna river water to Rayalasema from Pothireddypadu project.

“The agitation for separate statehood for Telangana State was based on water share, funds and employment. The AP government is again trying to mete out injustice to Telangana people by illegally lifting Krishna water from Pothireddypadu,” he said, adding that the Telangana government was continuing to be a mute spectator even as the neighbouring State made plans to utilise the water illegally.

Speaking to the media here, Prabhakar said that though Telangana Congress opposed the Andhra leaders’ attempts to take water from Pothireddypadu in united AP, TRS then blamed Telangana Congress leaders and termed them as water thieves. “Why is the State government now officially allowing AP to take water by setting aside the core demand of Telangana agitation,” he questioned.

During his visit to film actress and Andhra leader Roja’s house, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured her that he would make Rayalasema area green, he alleged, and wondered the reason behind the Chief Minister’s promise.

To facilitate withdrawal of water from Pothireddypadu, Chandrasekhar Rao reduced the storage capacity of Palamuru and Rangareddy projects to 1 tmc from 2 tmc, the Congress leader alleged.

Talking about the State government’s alleged proposal to deny Rythu Bandhu to farmers who do not follow regulated farming, he said: “It is an autocratic decision. Farmers should have freedom to cultivate crops according to their wish,” he said.

Claiming that rice millers were deducting two kg of paddy crop when the produce reached the mills, he said farmers were summoned to the mills and were told about the deduction, and that it they don’t fall in line, they would dump the crop. “If they have any problems, millers should solve them by discussing with the government but not do injustice to farmers,” he said.

