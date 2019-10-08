Pontitus Pilate fancied for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 5:45 pm

Hyderabad: The M Srinivas Reddy-trained Pontitus Pilate, to be ridden by Gaurav Singh, looks set to win the G Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses, 3 year olds and upward, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.40 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Tokyo Jam 1, Palsy Walsy 2, Just Like That 3

2. Withrosemakeup 1, Tammana 2, Royal Dancer 3

3. Star Of Tiara 1, British Empress 2, Satin Symphony 3

4. Miss Marvellous 1, Jo Malone 2, Tapatio 3

5. Moka 1, Sublime 2, Baywatch Babe 3

6. Pontius Pilate 1, Marinetti 2, News O’Star 3

7. Marvel Princess 1, His Excellency 2, N R I Vision 3

Day’s Best: Marvel Princess.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter