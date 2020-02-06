Pontius Pilate, Yours Forever shine in trials at Hyderabad racecourse 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Pontius Pilate and Yours Forever impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Thursday morning.

Sand

800m:

Symbol Of Star’s (K Mukesh) 1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Balma (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Pentagon (App) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Semira (Aneel) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Exponent (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Aibak (Aneel) 58, 600/44, well in hand. Withrosemakeup (Trainer) 58, 600/44, well in hand. Shiloh (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Story Teller (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Meka’s (App) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Bayrd (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Maxwell (Kuldeep Singh) 58, 600/45, eased up. Shaquille (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/45, more in hand. Arc Of History (App) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Rahil (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/45, not extended. Bisate (Gopal Singh) & Southern Legacy (Ashhad Asbar) 1-3, 600/46, pair finished level. Max (R Ajinkya) & Amyra (App) 57, 600/43, pair worked well. 3y-(Green Coast/ Miss Delhi) (Kiran Naidu) & Blue Cruise (Rafique Sk) 1-2, 600/45, moved together. Kionia (RB) & Elimira (R Ajinkya) 57, 600/43, pair fit and well. Certitude (RB) & Asgard (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair handy. Miss Marvellous (Uday Kiran) & Turf Warrior (App) 59, 600/43, former to note.

1000m:

Artemis Arrow (Ritesh) & Blickfang (RB) 1-15, 800/57, 600/45, former worked well. Pontius Pilate (App) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, caught the eye. Lacrosse (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well. King Roger (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Princess Shana (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, can upset. Champion Bull (App) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Mr Shanghai (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Digger (App) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, not extended. Prime Gardenia (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. NRI Symbol (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, unextended. Crimson Fire (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, well in hand. Yours Forever (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. City Of Blossom (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Tootsie Roll (RB) & Cheltenham (R Ajinkya) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, former pleased. Air Salute (RB) & Alliston (Uday Kiran) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair. Turf Monarch (R Ajinkya) & Star Of Tiara (RB) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, former to note. Glendale (R Ajinkya) & Sun Dancer (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Appenzelle (Kiran Naidu) & Windsteps (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former showed out. Durango (App) & Brisbane (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former worked well. Aintree (RB) & Linewiler (R Ajinkya) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, former shaped well. O’Sheehan (RB) & Ultimate Risk (Uday Kiran) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, former pleased.

1200m:

Starlight (Deepak Singh) 1-30 (From 1200/400) 58, eased up. Balius (Koushik) 1-33 (From 1200/400) 1-2, handy. Soviet Pride (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48, eased up. Raajneeti (Trainer) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Diesis Dream (Uday Kiran) & Somerset (App) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pair looks well. La Lady (N Rawal) & Acadian Angel (App) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, former moved well. Flamingo Fame (N Rawal) & Secret Command (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Top Link (Gopal Singh) & Super Dart (Gaddam) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair well in hand. Blazer (R Ajinkya) & Conscious Gift (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Khalasar (Uday Kiran) & Asteria (App) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note.

1400m:

Artistryy (Trainer) & Explosive (RB) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well.

1600m:

Seven Eleven (Ashhad Asbar) & Beyond Limits (App) 2-4, 1400/1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.