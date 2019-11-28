Pontius Pilatem, Buttonwood impress at Hyderabad racecourse 

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Pontius Pilate and Buttonwood pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Thursday morning.

Sand

600m:

Sweet Melody (B Dileep) & Classy Guy (Bopanna) 45, pair handy. Negress Princess (App) & Mahavi (Gaddam) 47, pair well in hand. Break The Ice (RB) 46, unextended. Sovet Pride (RB) 45, maintains form. Free Way (Kunal) 47.moved easy. Artistryy (Trainer) 45, handy.

800m:

Running Fire (Rafique Sk) & Blue Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-1, 600/47, pair not extended. Belle Springs (Ashhad Asbar) & Cephalonia (RB) 58, 600/44, pair fit and well. Mark My Day (Bopanna) & Purple Rain (B Dileep) 1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Bayrd (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/45, good. Dandy Man (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Phenomenal Cruise (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Yogya (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Versallies (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Victory Parade (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/43, pleased.

1000m:

Advance Guard (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Sweet Brandy (Khurshad Alam) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Lady Of War (R Ajinkya) & Spicy Star (App) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy. Buttonwood (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Red Snaper (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Southern Meteor (App) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Strategist (Koushik) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well. Pontius Pilate (App) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display.

1200m:

Lightning Fin (Rafique Sk) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, maintains form. Nayadeep (Trainer) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Mossad (G Naresh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, can upset. Tokyo Jam (App) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. Cape Kidnappers (Gaddam) & Kingswood (App) 1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, a notable pair.