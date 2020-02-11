Pooja Hegde can’t wait to start working with Salman

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead opposite superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.The announcement was made by the director-producer’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Tuesday. “We are elated to welcome back @hegdepooja to the #NGEFamily, as she joins #SajidNadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ starring @BeingSalmanKhan directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial” the production house tweeted.

Elated about the opportunity, Pooja Hegde says she cannot wait to start working on this one with superstar. An excited Pooja took to Twitter and wrote: “2020 begins in a BIG way! Aah been dying to share this news with you’ll @BeingSalmanKhan… can’t wait to start working on this one with you… @NGEMovies @farhad_samji…Let’s gooo #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala.”

Pooja will be playing Salman’s love interest in the film. In a statement, Sajid said the 29-year-old actor is the “best fit” for the female lead part in the movie. “After working with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she is the best fit for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It’s her first time pairing with Salman, which will get freshness to the story. She has a very good screen presence and outstanding work ethics too,” he said.

Farhad Samjhi, who directed Pooja in 2019 comedy Housefull 4, will be helming the project. Nadiadwala has penned the script. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has a release date of Eid 2021.”Judwaa was one of the first Eid releases for not just Salman but also Bollywood. In fact, my directorial debut, Kick, too, was an Eid release.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a very special subject and a film for all of us, and we are happy to start the filming around October and get it ready for an Eid 2021,” Sajid added. Salman Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman’s character. Agencies