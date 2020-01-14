Pooja Hegde doesn’t want to jinx her luck

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Nothing could have been more rewarding in the New Year than the box office success with Telugu movie Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo. The most happening star in southern cinema, Pooja Hegde says she is trying not to count her hit movies as she doesn’t want to jinx it. “I am not counting. I am concentrating on my work — as I keep an eye on everything I do — ensuring everything is in place, script and performance, etc.,” she says. The Allu Arjun starrer has garnered positive response at the box office with critics too praising the Trivikram Srinivas directorial for its storyline and comedy.

It was in Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha that the Mumbai girl Pooja had dubbed her voice. Now, she did it again in Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo. “I prefer to dub it myself. Sometimes, I feel that dubbing artistes overact while dubbing. I thought it was not doing justice to what I had performed. Of course, there are so many of them who add to colour to performances. But, there was positive response for Aravinda Sametha, so I thought I should take a shot. It gave me a little more confidence to talk Telugu more,” she said.

The best compliment that Pooja heard was that her co-star Allu Arjun admitting that he wants to do future films with Pooja again. “Bunny is one of the actors who doesn’t want to repeat heroines in his films. I wondered why, I tried asking him many times why he wouldn’t like to repeat heroines. But, it is good that he is positive and the response from fans is overwhelming. That shows our on-screen chemistry,” she adds.

On working with Trivikram, Pooja terms the director as the most composed and creative auteurs she had come across in the movie industry. “If the set is on fire, he would be like so chilled out. He would shift the camera to another side of the set to resume shoot. Actors take energy from directors. If a director throws mic or shouts on the sets, I would get scared. I learnt some patience from Trivikram garu — a master director who would explain each and every sentence with proper meaning,” she adds.

Pooja terms the love track with Bunny in Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo as sub-text of love. “It of an under-current. A sweet love story which worked out really well for both of us,” he says.

The actor says she doesn’t want to restrict herself to one film industry as she wants to balance every project she signs. “I want to be called an Indian cinema star. Presently, I shot with Akhil Akkineni and Prabhas. There will be an announcement soon,” she says.

