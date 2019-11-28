Pooja Hegde excited about dubbing for ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’

By | Published: 7:54 pm

With every film of hers, actor Pooja Hegde is only proving her versatility across various film industries. While we see her amazingly dabble in various roles, fans are very excited to see her on the big screen in her much-anticipated Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside actor Allu Arjun.

Earlier this month, Pooja completed shooting for a romantic song sequence in the exotic locations of Paris. Sometime back, she was also shooting for the film in Hyderabad, and now the actor has begun dubbing for the movie.

Surprisingly, Pooja’s previous film Aravinda Sametha, which was also with Trivikram Srinivas, had gotten the versatile girl a lot of praise for her dubbing. And as Pooja began dubbing for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the multi-talented actor looked very excited revisiting those memories.

Pooja always believes in giving her best for every role she chooses. This is the second big project of Trivikram Srinivas in which Pooja will be seen playing the leading lady.

While Pooja is impressing many with her films in Bollywood, the actor is also making sure to claim her place in Telugu film industry. She has been working with the best in both the industries and with her amazing performances, it seems there is no looking back for her.

