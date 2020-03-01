Pooja Hegde eyes ‘elusive break’ after 8 years to Kollywood

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Star actor Pooja Hegde has been waiting for a muchneeded break on Tamil silverscreen. Of course now she has become a reigning star currently basking in the success of backto- back blockbusters.

And not to mention the recent one — Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo which was was an instant hit. But it was the Tamil movie Mugamoodi directed by Mysskin marked her entry in south film industry in 2012.

Starring Jiiva, Mugamoodi, it had a dismal show at the box office. Subsequently, no offer came her way prompting her to take a two-year break. Later, Pooja shifted her focus on Telugu cinema and made her debut with Naga Chaitanya starrer Oka Laila Kosam. Although she tasted failure initially with a couple of films, she cemented her place in Telugu with good box-office hits.

Now after eight years, she may step into Tamil cinema arena again. If all goes well, she will be pairing up with Tamil star Vijay in the upcoming movie directed by Sudha Kongaru who had earlier directed Venkatesh starrer Guru.

It is going to be the 65th movie for Vijay. Director Sudha is currently working on the film Aakasame Nee Haddura starring Suriya which will release soon. The makers have approached Pooja to play the leading lady. The story is yet to be narrated to her. She may consider the offer, said a source close to the industry.

However, there is no official announcement regarding the project yet. It is learnt that pre-production work are underway. The movie is likely to give elusive break she has been looking over the last eight years.

