Pooja Hegde to play Nithiin’s love interest

Pooja Hegde, who won hearts with her performance in ‘DJ’, has been roped in to play the female lead in Nithiin-starrer ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’. Said to be a family entertainer, Dil Raju is bankrolling the project while Satish Vegesna is the director.

Interestingly, it is also said that the ‘Mohenjo Daro’ star is in consideration to romance Mahesh Babu in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming directorial, for which again Dil Raju is the producer.

Pooja Hegde will also be seen as the lead opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas in ‘Saakshyam’ and on the other hand, she will be seen in Ram Charan’s ‘Rangasthalam’ for a special song.

‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ is going to have its regular shoot from March and features music by Mickey J Meyer.