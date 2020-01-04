Pooja Hegde wants to be a Christmas caroller

By | Published: 8:14 pm

South Indian star Pooja Hegde wouldn’t mind a change in her profession. Well, not seriously, but the actor does wish she was a Christmas caroller! Pooja is currently vacationing in Vienna and actively posting pictures of the scenic city on social media.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture where she can be seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated shop selling Christmas presents. She feels it is the season to be jolly and she does not need alcohol to be so! Pooja captioned: “Is it too late to apply as a Christmas caroller? #whyamilikethis #tistheseasontobejolly #noalcoholneeded”.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Bollywood movie Housefull 4, which has entered the Rs 200-crore club. She is now gearing up for her upcoming movie in Telugu Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Stylish Star Allu Arjun. The movie will hit theatres on January 12.

The audio album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is currently smashing records on YouTube. The makers of the film are organising a musical night on January 6 in Hyderabad ahead of the film’s release on Sankranti festival. The producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which SS Thaman will be playing live music.

Pooja has another project in hand in which she pairs with Rebel Star Prabhas. The movie is tentatively titled Jaan is being directed by KK Radha Krishna. The movie is touted to be a romantic-periodic flick. Pooja is learnt to have joined the crew for shooting in Hyderabad.