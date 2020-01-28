Pooja shows her generous side

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Pooja Hegde who is much in demand these days is having a fabulous time at Telugu box office with her recent outing Ala… Vaikuntapurramuloo is being praised by one and all. She has now made a donation of Rs 2.5 lakhs for two children suffering from cancer. Recently, she attended an event hosted by, CURE Foundation in Mumbai.

The event was held to announce the sixth Biennial ‘Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup’, a world class golf tournament which will be held as a fund-raiser and awareness initiative to support the child cancer patients. “I don’t think this is something that only actors or celebrities should do.

It is important to create the habit and culture of giving back to society. You never know who you may inspire in the process. I just wanted to do my bit, children are resilient and those with cancer can be treated. Not having money should not be something that stops that. A small act of love can go a long way. We should do as much as we can,” Pooja said. On the work front, Pooja will be next seen opposite Prabhas in a romantic film titled Jaan.