Poor response for Karimnagar bandh

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Karimnagar: The bandh call given by TSRTC JAC to protest the death of its driver evoked a poor response in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. All business establishments, including hotels, cinemas, petrol bunks, schools, colleges and others, remained open. RTC buses too were operated on all routes.

The police arrested CPI workers when they tried to stop buses at Karimnagar bus stand in support of the bandh. On the other hand, the BJP has decided to observe Karimnagar town bandh on Friday in protest against the State government indifferent attitude towards RTC strike. In a statement, local MP Bandi Sanjay appealed all sections, including political parties, people’s organisations, trade unions and others, to make the bandh a success.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.