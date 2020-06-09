Poor sales leave fish vendors disappointed in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:44 am

Mancherial: As feared by many, Covid-19 pandemic has begun impacting many sectors adversely. In one such instance, there were fewer takers for fish on the auspicious Mrigasira Karthi in Mancherial on Monday. Vendors opined that people did not show interest in buying fish fearing virus infection.

“For the first time in recent times, the fish outlets registered poor sales mainly due to scare of the novel coronavirus. We recorded losses this time. We would not be able to pay charges for the tent put up specially for selling the fish in view of the beginning of Mrigasira Karthi.” Battula Durga, a vender told Telangana Today.

Incidentally, the prices of fish were not drastically shot up. The price was raised from Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg. Earlier, the hike used to be around 100 per cent. “Increasing the price would have resulted in dip in sales as the customers appeared to be disinterested to eat the fish this year,” Rajavva, another vendor, reasoned.

Expecting brisk sales, many vendors set up roadside outlets near Laxmi Talli Chowrasta and on College Road at Hamali Wada and many other places in the district centre. They imported large quantities of different varieties of fish and prawns from Dharmpar of Jagtial district and other parts of Telangana. They were disappointed by the poor sales.

Meanwhile, the licenced fishermen and members of registered cooperative societies at Sripada Yellampalli irrigation project in Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal, Gollavagu, Ralivagu reservoirs and scores of irrigation and gram panchayat tanks witnessed similar sales. They informed that the scare of the virus had dampened the spirit of the foodies.

