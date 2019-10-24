Poorna aims for Vinson Massif

By | Published: 10:48 pm 10:49 pm

Malavath Poorna, the youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Everest at the age of 13 years is set to scale Mt Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica which is 4,892 M and lies within the Ellsworth Mountains, 700 nautical miles from the South Pole.

Coming from a tribal background in Nizamabad, Telangana, Poorna has set her mind to climb all the seven summits in the world, out of which she has finished Mt Everest (Asia, 2014), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa, 2016), Mt Elbrus (Europe, 2017), Mt Aconcagua (South America, 2019) and her recent expedition to Cor stanz pyramid in May 2019.Now, she has set her mind to pull-off this conquest on December 2019 which will cost her more than Rs 78 lakh. It includes her training (Rs 63,19,000), equipment (Rs 6,39,000), insurance(Rs 2,56,000), flight (Rs 1,49,000 ) and other expenses.On behalf of Ambedkar International Center Inc. Syed Faisuddin has organised a fundraiser through gofundme.com; a San Diego-based company to financially aid this mountaineer form Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

The most inspiring part of Poorna is that she has started off her expedition at a very young age and never back down from any hurdle. This aspect was also portrayed in her biopic ‘Poorna’ directed by Rahul Bose. Join Poorna in conquering highest peaks in the world by donating or helping her raise funds. Click on the link below to donate.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-poorna?utm_source=whatsApp&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

