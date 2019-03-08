Pop, hip-hop lyrics equally violent

By | Published: 8:02 pm

While pop songs continue to dominate radio waves and youngsters’ music list, researchers have found that pop music lyrics contain the same amount of violent content as rap and hip-hop.

Unlike hip-hop and rap music, which get the bulk of public criticism for harsh lyrics, antagonistic lyrics in pop music might be harder for listeners to pinpoint.

The researchers suggest that parents can help their children and teens unpack tricky lyrics by having discussions about what they hear on the radio.

“We know that music has a strong impact on young people and how they view their role in society. Unlike rap or hip-hop, pop music tends to have a bubbly, uplifting sound that is meant to draw listeners in. But, that can be problematic if the lyrics beneath the sound are promoting violence and misogynistic behaviour,” said Cynthia Frisby, lead researcher of the study.

A few examples of popular pop songs that contain veiled references to violence or sexual behaviour include Love the Way You Lie by Eminem and Rihanna. The song has themes of domestic abuse and violent behaviour in retaliation.

Wake Up Call by Maroon 5 tells the story of a man shooting his girlfriend’s lover after finding them together.

Hollaback Girl by Gwen Stefani is actually about a physical fight between girls on a track at school.

Frisby and Elizabeth Behm-Morawitz, two of the lead researchers, analysed the lyrics of more than 400 top Billboard songs released between the years of 2006 to 2016 for themes of violence, profanity, misogyny and gender-role references. She found that while rap and hip-hop continue to be the leaders in promoting profanity, violence and misogyny, pop music promotes violence at a similar level.

On the other hand, country music had the least amount of violent and misogynistic content.The study was published in the Journal of Media Watch.