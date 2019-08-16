Porn addict jailed for sexually assaulting daughter in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Additional District Judge Court at Nalgonda sentenced a man to undergo five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter here on Friday. The court also imposed fine of Rs 500 on him.

It was in February that D Paramesh (38) from Prashant Nagar, Yadagirigutta, sexually assaulted his 13-year-old adopted daughter. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The child later revealed the ordeal to her mother. Based on a complaint, the Yadadri police arrested Paramesh, who was found to be addicted to pornography.

