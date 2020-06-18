Portal for coal: Singareni coal now closer to customers

By | Published: 7:08 pm 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has launched a portal as a part of its official website with the help of which customers – coal-based industries such as power companies – can now purchase required quantity of coal from any road and rail loading point of the company. The portal was launched as per the advice of the Union government to discourage coal imports and encourage local coal producers by creating a conducive atmosphere for hassle-free transactions.

“This portal will further enhance the friendly relations that the company has with its customers,” Directors B Bhaskar Rao and S Chandrashekar, who launched the portal here at the SCCL headquarters on Thursday, said. The portal is useful not only for those who have linkage with the company but also for those who do not such facility. The company said that customers can order any amount of coal to be delivered at the loading point that they want as per their requirements. The company said that efforts are being made to increase productivity to match the resultant spurt in demand.

The portal, according to SCCL, will further simplify the processing of procuring coal. The company has posted G 8 to G 15 grades of coal available in the portable. However, customers have to register their names with the SCCL website. Coal India and SCCL are the companies that have started portals for hassle-free purchase of coal. Both the companies have relaxed regulations and conditions with regard to procurement of coal, helping coal-based units in the country. The SCCL is also hoping for improved sales after the launch of the portal. Further information can be had from www.scclmines.com.

Company Executive Director J Alwyn, General Managers K Ravi Shankar, K Nagabhushan Reddy, G Venkateshwar Reddy, DGMs NV Rajashekhar, T Srinivas Rao and Marepalli Venkateswarlu also participated in the launch of the portal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .