Portion of Golconda Fort’s Moti Darwaza collapses

By | Published: 9:45 am

Hyderabad: An old structure abutting the Moti Darwaza (gateway) of the historic Golconda Fort collapsed due to the heavy downpour over the last few days. The structure, according to the Archaeological Survey of India officials, is a guardroom abutting the Moti Darwaza and was in a rundown condition for last several years.

A team of the officials of the ASI visited the site and inspected the collapsed structure. Officials said it got weak over a period of time and collapsed early on Friday morning.

The structure was built with red sandstone blocks and might have given way due to the heavy rains. It may be recalled that in December 2014 the Moti Darwaza had caved in. The officials later repaired it.

Meanwhile GHMC Additional Commissioner Musharaff Ali Farooqui said the GHMC would provide necessary support for the restoration. He asked the ASI to take up restoration immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter