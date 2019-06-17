Portion of Hyderabad’s Musi sports clean look

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Far from the days when the public used to walk past covering their noses due to the sickening stench, portions of the River Musi now sport a clean look, devoid of the trash, debris and water hyacinth that once blotted the riverbed.

A small stretch from the Muslim Jung bridge to Chaderghat bridge today signals the beginning of a new phase for the river, once the lifeline of Hyderabad, with beautifully illuminated portions of the historical Muslim Jung bridge indicating that more is to come.

The changes are the initial results of a pilot project taken up by the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRFDCL) to clear water hyacinth and debris from the Muslim Jung bridge to Chaderghat on May 18, according to Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, MRFDCL, who has tweeted ‘before and after’ pictures of the stretch.

Covering a distance of about 3.9 km, MRFDCL has cleared about 3,800 cubic metres of sludge and debris from the stretch till date. Another 2,500 cubic metres of trash and debris are expected to be cleared in another fortnight.

Hyacinth cleared

All the trash and water hyacinth accumulated at the rubber dams near the High Court and Salar Jung Museum has been cleared. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited also cleared a portion of its share of debris dumped on the riverbed and has to clear more debris accumulated due to pillar works.

At present, works are under way downstream the rubber dam and on the promenade at the court end. All the damaged railings, grills and flooring on the promenade are being replaced. A fresh coat of colour is being planned for the grills and streetlights as well.

There are about 18 streetlights covering the 1.2 km promenade from the High Court administrative office down ramp end to museum up ramp and the defunct ones are being repaired, an MRFDCL official said, adding that so far, works worth about Rs.45 lakh, including clearing debris, garbage removal, etc., were taken up.

Once the works are completed till Chaderghat, similar works will be extended till the Golnaka bridge, completing the entire five-km stretch identified under the pilot project, he said.

As for the illumination, there are seven spans of the historic bridge, which are constructed in the form of arches. In an effort to improve the aesthetics, all the spans of the bridge are being illuminated with attractive lights at a cost of nearly Rs.7.20 lakh, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter