Portion of wall in Chowmahalla Palace collapses on Saturday

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: A portion of the window of iconic Chowmahalla Palace collapsed due to rains on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5.30 pm when heavy rains lashed the city. “A portion of the window roof of Khilwat Gate opposite the playground collapsed due to the rain. Later the palace employees cleared debris fallen on the road. No person was injured in the incident,” said Kotwal Ramesh, SHO, Hussainialam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .