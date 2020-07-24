Portrait depicting key events of KTR’s life gifted

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Uppala Srinivas Gupta, president of the International Vaish Federation (IVF) gifted a portrait to KT Rama Rao that encapsulated the childhood, education, political career, his victories, his tours and his fight for the people of Telangana. The painting was the creation of Kandukuri Venkatesh known for his paintings on social issues.

The painting depicts father K Chandrashekhar Rao carrying beacon and the son following his footsteps with a smile on his face. It has the young leader staring at light as an indication of hope and the city in the background with iconic IT sector and the Metro. The painting has inspiration, vision and accountability written on it.

Srinivas Gupta, his sons Sai Kiran, Sai Teja and painter Venkatesh handed over the huge portrait to IT Minister at Pragathi Bhavan. KT Rama Rao spoke with them for a while and thanked them for the affection that they have bestowed on him through the portrait.

