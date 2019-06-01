Portraits of a city

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:02 pm

Peruse through the works of artist Maredu Ramu and his affinity for depicting the ever-changing cityscape in art is a constant. Immortalised on his canvas are his interpretations of the developments he has observed over the years. “You see that in the different elements in my recent works from the ‘Urban Terrain 3’ series, where I have documented the Metro rail work and the mystique of femininity on the hoardings. I tried to capture transformations of our surroundings, which you see in the painting where the bird has built its nest on a concrete pillar. It is forced to do so as rampant development has shorn off all trees,” explains Maredu Ramu.

His works are peculiar; in the sense, there is no clear message in any of them, which is consciously done by the artist. “I want to preserve the changes in my paintings as a kind of catalogue of passage of time, so that when parts of our environment disappear, the next generation knows about it and it’s not lost,” adds Ramu.

While his landscapes are a jumbled mix of many concepts with no direct relation to each other, the artist emphasises that his goal has always been “to bring in innovation wherever he can, to take art forward”. “Experimentation is important. Otherwise, to continue doing the same kind of art through the years is folly,” shares Ramu who cites his agricultural background as a primary reason for his fascination with urban landscapes.

“Growing up, I saw nature and its wonders first-hand and also observed how human beings in their quest for development destroy the many gifts Mother Nature has given us. I don’t set out to shine a mirror to what is happening in our society; what you see is my fantastical representation which is left to the viewer’s discretion,” explains Ramu whose growth as an artist is visible in his artworks.

His intention to dabble in art was understandably not taken well by his family who had lost their breadwinner pretty early on. Despite the responsibilities weighing on him, he chose to take the plunge influenced by the works of Frida Kahlo and Vincent van Gogh, first working as a signboard painter and, then, honing his skills under the tutelage of Laxma Goud and Thota Vaikuntam. Furthering his skills with an MFA at Sarojini Naidu School of Fine Arts at University of Hyderabad, he, later, began to showcase his works at different galleries which began to bring in a steady income.

After working on multiple series around city landscapes, Ramu is now occupied with painting women and their worldly obsessions. Some of his new works are risqué, one of his works features a woman’s figure draped in a revealing outfit with Charminar, stilettoes and chess pieces painted alongside; another has a woman with her back to the viewer as crows fly across her with concrete pillars jutting into the frame on both sides. While the artist doesn’t have any exhibitions planned currently, he remains engrossed in exploring the hidden depths of the city.