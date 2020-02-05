Portstewart, Top Contender please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:19 pm

Hyderabad: Portstewart, Top Contender and Mr Baahubali impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Franklin (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Lockhart (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/46, moved under whip in the last part. Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/45, more in hand. Brush The Sky (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Yogya (App) 1-2, 600/46, handy. New State (K Mukesh) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Blazing Speed (RB) 59, 600/45, handy. Monte Rei (App) & Kingswood (G Naresh) 59, 600/46, former finished 2L in front.

1000m:

Purple Rain (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, moved slightly under whip in the last furlong. Kapell Bruke (Kiran Naidu) & Capriconia (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy and level. Rhine (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Healthandhappiness (RB) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45, more in hand. Curcumin (App) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Shiloh (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, well in hand. Shaquille (Kiran Naidu) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well.

1200m:

NRI Power (Koushik) 1-30, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, more in hand. Mr Baahubali (Trainer) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Royal Pal (Nakhat Singh) & Best Friend (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former started 2L behind and urged in the last furlong to finished level. Portstewart (G Naresh) & Top Contender (G Naresh) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pair pushed. Staridar (Koushik) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pleased. Call Of The Blue (App) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, not extended.

Winter Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Vancouver (AA Vikrant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, unextended. That’s My Class (Md Ismail) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39, more in hand. Aragonda Princess (Gaddam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, not extended. That’s My Star (Md Ismail) & Wood Bridge (App) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43, moved together. Fleur (Md Ismail) & Silver Set (App) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39, former to note. Royal Dancer (RB), 3y-(Roi Maudit/Cruise Clear) (BR Kumar), Big Outing (R Ajinkya) & 3y-(Sedgefield/Slam Strike) (RB) 1-14, 800/56, 600/40, they were handy. Whiskery (Md Ismail) & Agilis (App) 1-12, 800/54, 600/39, former finished 3L in front. Big Brave (Ashhad Asbar) & Ajmal Birju (Gopal Singh) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39, former moved well.

1200m:

My Journey (Gopal Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, not extended. Tapatio (Ashhad Asbar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40, moved well. Vijays Maestro (Gaddam) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/56, 600/41, moved well. Siyabonga (App) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, not extended. Bayrd (AA Vikrant) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38, well in hand. Southern Legacy (Gopal Singh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, not extended. Best In Show (App) & Hidden Hope (Ashhad Asbar) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/38, pair worked well.

1400m:

Destined Dynamite (K Mukesh) & Soul Empress (Trainer) 1-38, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37, a notable pair. Air Strike (K Mukesh) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42, not extended.

Noted on Monday

SAND

800m:

Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (RB) & Safra (RB) 1-3, 600/46, pair handy and level. Giethorn (AA Vikrant) & Palsy Walsy (RB) 1-3, 600/46, pair looks well. Soul Empress (Trainer) (From 1200/400) 1-2, eased up. Days Reckoning (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Spice Up (Bopanna) 59, 600/45, fit and well. Tokyo Jam (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Kesariya Balam (App) 58, 600/44, maintains form.

1000m:

Turf Winner (G Naresh) & Meka’s (RB) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, former impressed. Latest News (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Reno Star (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Blazer (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Nova Scotia (G Naresh) & Royal Avenger (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Committed Warrior (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.