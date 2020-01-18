Positive feedback for Coach Mitra

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Coach Mitra, an online digital application introduced by Indian Railways for the benefit of rail users, specially passengers onboard, to provide assistance with regard to problems, deficiency in travel comforts has received positive feedback from passengers.

This facility has been initially introduced as ‘Clean My Coach’ online application service as part of ‘Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat’ Mission. Later, it was upgraded to Coach Mitra facility by including other on-board related services to meet the requirements of passengers.

It is a single window interface for the passengers to register coach related requirements such as cleaning, disinfection, linen, train lighting, air conditioning and watering of coaches, a press release said.

On an average, South Central Railway (SCR) has been receiving 470 requests per month in Coach Mitra seeking assistance in resolving various issues related to cleaning, watering and lighting through phone/ app/ website.

Main complaints were on cleaning and watering issues while other complaints or assistance made pertained to electrical, bed roll, pest control and petty repairs. Nearly 87% of the requests were being attended in less than 30 minutes. The feedback received has been positive with only 2% of the rail users being dissatisfied with the service provided, according the press release said.

Downloads of Coach Mitra app has crossed 10,000 plus. To keep a tab on the working of onboard housekeeping service (OBHS) staff and cleaning status in the train, GPS based biometric attendance is being taken for the staff and geo tagged photos of cleaning are being posted to ensure strict compliance.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager SCR, advised the officials to bring some more trains under OBHS scheme along with Coach Mitra facility for the benefit of rail users.

