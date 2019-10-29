Positive mindset must for Entrepreneurs: Dr KS Ratnakar

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Director of Global Hospitals Dr KS Ratnakar urged entrepreneurs to have positive mindset empathy towards their co-workers. Dr Ratnakar, who was the former head of department of pathology at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), felt that entrepreneurs must be conscious of the well-being of the society.

Addressing the students at The Entrepreneurship Week (E-Week), scheduled from October 28 to November 2, being organised by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) at its campus at Shankarpally, Dr Ratnakar said that the main aim of students must be to serve the community at large and each task they take-up should be meaningful and purposeful.

“Every entrepreneur should keep in mind the Five Ws that include What, Why, When, Where and Who before starting an entrepreneurial activity, which will help them to achieve success”, Dr Ratnakar added.

On the occasion, students of Samavesh Club gave a musical performance to entertain the attendees. Faculty, Staff and Students of the ICFAI attended the event. The E-week of ICFAI is being jointly organised by MACON (The Entrepreneurship Cell of IFHE) and IFHE’s IIC (Institutional Innovation Council – an MHRD initiative).

