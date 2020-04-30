Post Covid-19: Rise of sanitised travel

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Higher fares, fewer routes, pre-flight health checks and no food: The coronavirus pandemic is ushering in a new era of air travel.

The explosion in air travel shrunk the world, created jobs and hundreds of millions of first-time fliers and dispersed families rich and poor over continents. Now with the pandemic spreading all over, all kept on hold with airlines slashing seat capacity by more than 70%, according to analytics.

We really cannot know what is going to happen in aviation world. When the lockdown is over, the next airline trip probably won’t resemble your last. Changes might include the end of cabin service on some carriers. The crew might be wearing masks and you might be too, either by mandate or preference.

On some airlines, including Alaska, American and Delta, you’ll see empty middle seats in an effort to maintain social distancing. Some reports also suggest pre-flight sanitation, including disinfecting the trays on the airport’s x-ray security conveyor belt as well as your baggage which would then be ‘sanitagged’ as having being cleaned.

One big question: If social distancing is mandate, “it could have an enormous impact on pricing.” While airlines may have to cut prices initially to woo passengers back, hygiene concerns will gradually fade away. “It’s going to be rather cheap because clearly we are in a recession. Airlines may need to coax passengers back on board,” an airline analyst said.

Air travellers could be subject to tests like temperature checks or they may even need health certificates to fly and that could be time consuming and complicate flying schedules.

Some airline experts have suggested the creation of a ‘health passport’ which would be something like vaccination records passengers once had to carry. It might indicate whether you have had Covid-19 or been vaccinated.

Italian design firm Aviointeriors proposed designs, the middle seat is facing backwards and every seat has a plastic shield partially surrounding it.