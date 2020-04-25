Post lockdown: Challenges ahead for construction industry

By | Published: 12:13 am 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: Like many others, the construction sector, too, is reeling under the impact of coronavirus pandemic and is uncertain of the post lockdown phase. The entire construction activity having come to a grinding halt, neither the builders nor the prospective property seekers are sure of how the situation would pan out in the days after lockdown is lifted.

Fingers crossed, they hope for a quick revival of the real estate sector though most are conscious of the long haul that awaits them to get back the good old days before the coronavirus happened.

Many challenges lie ahead for the industry post lockdown and given the situation, it is simpler said than done for many builders. Right from availability of workforce, supply of raw materials, monitoring workers’ health at the site and, more importantly, ensuring free flow of funds to execute the works without any hurdles, are a few issues to name.

Availability of workforce is going to be a key aspect. At many sites in Hyderabad, workers from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and other States constitute major part of the workforce.

Once lockdown is cleared, many workers are keen to return to their native places and builders are sceptical about the percentage of workforce returning to the sites after the break. Works have to be executed with the available workforce and this could impact the pace of projects.

With lockdown in place, all the industries that manufacture the raw material, including cement and steel, too, remain shut. To ensure uninterrupted supplies, even the raw material manufacturers need workforce and many will insist on advances from builders and this could jack up the material cost, says CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy.

“Amidst all these logistic and practical issues, projects will get delayed and eventually the unit costs too. The tricky part is builders cannot increase the unit cost as it could affect sales and retaining buyers’ confidence,” he says.

The industry is ensuring the well-being of workers by supplying provisions, providing shelter at the camps and organising health camps as well. Though it cannot be added to the operational costs, it is additional financial burden on the builders. And, not all the builders can sustain additional burden for long in the wake of lockdown and the stress caused due to the delay. Things can be very difficult for small and medium projects.

“Builders execute projects on loans and self-financing. The delay on account of lockdown will increase the interest component further and managing finances for executing balance part of the project is another challenge,” adds Telangana Real Estate Developers Association president R Chalapathi Rao.

And to make matters even tougher, monsoon will be round the corner by the time lockdown period gets over and its impact starts to settle down. The monsoon could affect the generation of raw material say cement and also the actual construction work.

What the industry expects from Government

Government should come up with policies or steps that will benefit buyers and set the flow of funds rolling in the market and ensure economic revival.

CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy suggests a few measures that could be initiated for a limited period.

Incentives to buyers: Reduction in rate of home loan interest for those buying property in next six months or so.

Slashing GST: Cutting down GST could benefit the buyers as the unit cost will eventually get reduced.

Decreasing stamp duty: Though it could affect the Government’s income sources, this move will aid the flow of money in the market.

