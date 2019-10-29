Post-monsoon rains hit crops hard across Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Post-monsoon rains of southwest monsoon during October damaged crops in an estimated 1.2 lakh acres in the State till October 26. About 56,000 small and marginal farmers reportedly have suffered losses as per a preliminary report submitted to the State government by Agriculture Department.

Telangana State recorded cultivation of crops in a whopping 46.6 lakh hectares against its normal sown area of 43.3 lakh hectares during kharif season, an increase of 3.3 lakh hectares in total crop area against normal crop area and 4.65 lakh hectares increase when compared to last year.

With less than two weeks left for harvesting, paddy was the worst hit with the unseasonal rains damaging crops in an extent of about 80,447 acres of the 13.63 lakh hectares under cultivation. In Karimnagar district alone, paddy crop in about 25,595 acres was damaged. Cotton crop too was damaged in about 35,610 acres of the 19.89 lakh hectares under cultivation. The first spell of cotton harvesting has already commenced, but farmers were forced to give up due to adverse weather conditions even as crops turned damp before the produce was harvested from the plants.

“Both paddy and cotton crops suffered severe damage. Crops were either completely damaged or fields got water-logged with excess rains, making them useless for harvesting,” officials told Telangana Today. The State recorded an excess rainfall of 46 per cent since October 1 after Northeast monsoon commenced in the country. During the Southwest monsoon season, the State witnessed 10 per cent excess rainfall.

Suryapet district suffered severe damage with crop loss reported from more than 29,000 acre, followed by Karimnagar district with over 25,000 acre. Nizamabad district witnessed crop loss in about 3,700 acre, while Peddapalli district had crop loss in around 8,300 acre. About 142 mandals in the State suffered severe damage due to rains. A report will be sent to the Central government seeking financial assistance for the damaged crops, the officials said.

