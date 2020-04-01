Post offices reopened across Telangana

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: All the 633 delivery post offices have been reopened across the State from Tuesday and 4,967 branch post offices across the State will also be functioning from Wednesday, the Department of Posts announced.

Savings Bank operations like deposits/ withdrawals, balance enquiry etc., will be provided in addition to facility for booking of Speed Post, Regd. Post, eMO, parcels etc. However, in view of the flights, road transport and rail network being completely suspended, the booking of Speed Post, Regd. Post and postal articles will be subject to delay, it said.

During the lockdown period, Department of Posts and its staff ensured delivery of 4,400 bags and 5,525 examination parcels relating to SSC/Intermediate Boards and these articles were handed over to respective Evaluation Centres in coordination with the concerned officials of Education Department.

Arrangements were being made for disbursement of Aasara Pensions at the branch post offices to over 22 lakh Aasara beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Mail Motor Service tied up with Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) for distribution of life savings medicines, surgical items, saline bottles, oxygen cylinders to various Primary Health Centres covering 33 districts of Telangana.

Department of Posts has also tied up with Agriculture Department for facilitating mobile vegetable markets for the public in various colonies of Hyderabad, a press release said.

