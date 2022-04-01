Post-theatrical digital streaming partner locked for Varun Tej’s ‘Ghani’

Hyderabad: After multiple postponements and countless hurdles, Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama ‘Ghani’ will hit the screens soon while the makers have locked the digital streaming partner.

It is reported that ‘Ghani’ post-theatrical streaming rights are locked by Netflix. The makers have also made an agreement regarding the post-theatrical streaming date with Netflix.

While movies like ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ did really well with Netflix, ‘Ghani’ is expected to create a near impact as well. It is also reported that ‘Ghani’ will start streaming after 3-4 weeks of its theatrical release.

The sports drama which has seen multiple postponements will hit the screens on April 8.

Ghani is a boxing drama featuring Varun Tej in the role of a professional boxer. The film also stars Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Saiee Manjrekar.

Depicting Varun in a titular role, ‘Ghani’ is helmed by Kiran Korrapati.