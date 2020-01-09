Postal cards to inform case status in Khammam

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Khammam: The Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal launched an innovative initiative of dispatching postal cards to the complainants on the action taken by the police with regard to their complaints.

The uniqueness of the initiative was that the post card containing a brief on the action taken, information obtained during investigation, antecedents and present status of the case would be sent to the complainants.

The postal card would be sent along with an acknowledgement to ascertain whether card reached the concerned person or not, the CP informed after launching the initiative at his office here on Thursday. The programme was conceived after learning that many complainants in rural areas does not have mobile phone and were facing trouble in knowing what the police have done in connection with their complaint, Iqubal explained.

‘With this programme the complainant’s problems would be recorded. The actual and factual details of case inquiry, the clarification of the issue and the status of the case could be made available to the complaints’ he added. The CP on Thursday handed over the postal cards to police station receptionists. He told them to meet the expectations of the people and boost public confidence in the police. Priority has to be given to citizen centric policing and people-friendly policing, he asserted.

On the occasion Iqubal presented mementoes and announced cash rewards to women constables Nagendramma, Renuka, Adilaxmi and Jyotsna Devi for rendering committed services as receptionists at Khammam rural, Khammam two town, Wyra and women police stations.

Additional DCPs D Muralidhar, I Pooja, ACPs PV Ganesh, Satyanarayana, Jhahangir, CI Vasantha Kumar and IT Core Team member Satyanarayana were present.

