Postal dept launches national letter writing competition in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Department of Posts is organising ‘Dhai Akhar’ national letter writing competition with the theme ‘Dear Bapu, You are Immortal’.

The competition is open for people across the country and even the Indian diaspora. Participants can post their hand written letters in English, Hindi and even their local languages from August 1 to 30 to the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad -500001 along with their name, date of birth, completed age, mobile number and address with pin code.

Prizes will be distributed for two categories of age groups that includes participants up to 18 years and above 18 years of age. Cash prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 25, 000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 in each category are up for grabs. For details, visit: https://telanganapostalcircle.in.