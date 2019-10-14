Postpaid mobile services restored in J-K

By | Published: 1:06 pm

Srinagar: Postpaid mobile services were restored in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The services were made operational from 12 noon.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had said that the postpaid mobile services would be restored after reviewing the security situation in the region.

“Having reviewed the situation, a decision has now been taken to restore mobile phone services in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. All postpaid mobile services, irrespective of the telecom operator will stand restored and be functional from 12 noon on Monday, October 14. This will cover all 10 districts of Kashmir province,” Kansal had said on October 12.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region.

Although the landline network was restored in phases, restrictions remained on the usage of mobile devices in various parts of the Valley.

Kansal had also said that landline facilities have been fully restored in Jammu and Kashmir and mobile services are also back in some parts of the region.

“Telephone landlines have been fully restored, and have been functioning for over six weeks. Mobile services were restored in Jammu, Ladakh and subsequently in Kupwara,” the Principal Secretary had said.

Apart from restoring telecommunication services, restrictions on movement have been removed in 99 per cent of the areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to restore mobile phone services comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.

The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.

As normalcy started returning, postpaid mobile phone services were resumed in five districts – Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch – of the Jammu region on August 29.

The central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former state into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs will come into being on October 31.