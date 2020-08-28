Postpone entrance tests: TPCC

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress party organised a dharna at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday demanding postponement of NEET and JEE exams. With the police thwarting the efforts to take out a procession towards Central government offices by the party workers and leaders, the dharna was held inside the premises of the TPCC headquarters.

Addressing the cadre, TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was playing with the lives of innocent students by deciding to conduct common entrance examinations even as the pandemic was spreading like wildfire. Over 25 lakh students and their families will be risking their lives, he said. Calling the decision of the Central government to conduct the examinations as irresponsible, he said that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in almost all the States in the country.

“On Friday alone, 77,266 new cases were registered all over the nation. In Telangana every day, 3,000 new cases are being declared. Is the Prime Minister ready to put the lives of so many young people at risk?” he questioned, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao “by accepting the Centre’s proposal has become a partner in crime by risking the lives of 1.20 lakh students.”

He said the Narendra Modi government had failed to heed the advice of Rahul Gandhi and imposed lockdown at a later stage. “Can the Prime Minister assure that none of the students will be infected by the deadly virus?” he asked.

Former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah, Hyderabad City Congress president Anjan Yadav, PCC vice president Dr Mallu Ravi and others participated in the dharna.

