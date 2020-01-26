Potable water to every household soon: Governor Tamilisai

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said the State government was determined to supply potable water to every household in the State under its flagship scheme, Mission Bhagiratha.

“As of today, protected and purified water is being supplied to 23,968 habitations in the State. In 23,919 habitations, purified drinking water is supplied to all the houses through pipes. Mission Bhagiratha scheme will be completed 100 per cent shortly,” she said.

Soundararajan, who was addressing the Republic Day Parade at the Public Gardens here, said the State had overcome all power related problems to become the first State to provide round-the-clock uninterrupted power to even the farm sector.

The power utilities in the State won several awards at national level. “The Centre has given first rank to the State in Energy Efficiency Index, and let me stress that this is nothing but a great achievement of our power utilities,” the Governor said, appreciating the hard work of the power utility companies.

With regard to administrative reforms, the Governor said with the administrative units becoming small, administration had moved closer to the people of the State. Appreciating the people’s participation in ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme, she said the government was planning ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme on the lines of ‘Palle Pragathi’. She said that the State had successfully overcome the problem of paucity of funds for the development of villages and towns.

She said the State Government would implement the New Revenue Act to bring transparency in transaction of lands and simplify complicated land related matters. The government has decided to activate Farmers’ Coordination Committees soon to ensure success of government policies and make agriculture profitable, she added.

The State government was of the firm view that only education with the highest standards would ensure a bright future for the children from downtrodden sections of society. Talking about healthcare services, she said ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ launched on an experimental basis in Hyderabad had proved to be very useful for the poor. The State government launched ‘Haritha Haram’ programme with social responsibility to increase green cover in the State to 33 per cent.

With the introduction of TS-iPASS and reforms undertaken through it, many companies, both in IT and non-IT sectors, have come to the State, generating employment. On the law and order front, she said Telangana Police were showing zero tolerance towards anti-social elements and those who were perpetrating crimes against women and children.

Glitch delays unfurling of national flag

A small technical snag delayed the unfurling of the national flag at the 71st Republic Day Celebrations held at the central lawns of Public Garden here on Sunday.

Chief guest Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was received by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and was accompanied to the saluting dais by the Commandant of College of Air warfare.

As the national anthem was played by the police band, the Governor tried to unfurl the flag but the rope tied around the tricolour got entangled and she could not free the flag. The attendants immediately got the flag down and rectified the flaw. The band played the anthem again with all the audience standing in respect of the anthem and the flag, but the flag remained as it was.

It was only after the second attempt that the flag unfurled and fluttered in the slow cool breeze. The Governor, unperturbed by the delay, saluted the flag each time the anthem was played by the band.

