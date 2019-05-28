Potato production favourable to environment

By | Published: 10:32 pm

International researchers have shown that potatoes are good for the environment, with a recently published paper indicating that its production is more environmentally sustainable than any other crop like pasta or rice. The paper, conducted by researchers from Cranfield University in Bedfordshire, England and published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, considered both greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption when growing the three food types, with potatoes proving to have the least negative impact on the environment.

Potatoes require only a moderate amount of water and fertiliser. Pest control comes naturally to potatoes, as they produce compounds that ward off insects and disease – and the crop yield for potatoes is also relatively high. If you’re a potato lover, you’re probably helping prevent food waste too. Potatoes can last in the pantry for a while before they start going bad. A baked potato dinner will be a much lower burden on the environment than most alternatives.