Potholed, battered roads new norm in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Inundated roads. Potholed roads. Bumpy roads. Battered roads. Crumbling roads. Vanishing roads. As the Southwest monsoon prepares to bid farewell, these are what it has left Hyderabad with.

Irrespective of whether it is a main road, internal lane or a colony bylane, yawning muddy potholes and dust all around, greet road users across the city.

The city has a road length of 9,000 kilometres, of which 2,000 km are main roads. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation maintains 328 km of the road network.

The road doctors of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, who have repeatedly come up with excuses like bitumen not mixing with water, haven’t come up with any other prescription save for a few white top roads, said Anirudh, pointing to the gaping pothole near MJ College on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills.

Take the Lakdi-ka-pul road, Malakpet Metro station road, Musheerabad road or any other main road, it is guaranteed that such potholes can be seen. “Many tend to avoid main roads with the hope of good roads in colonies but the colony roads are even worse,” said SLN Murthy, a resident of Rajeevnagar Crossroads in Yousufguda circle.

Remember, all this is after the municipal corporation took up repairs and recarpeting works under periodical preventive maintenance covering nearly 800 km of the road network across the city in summer. Officials said the GHMC was waiting for the rains to take a break for commencing road repairs.

With rains lashing the city during July, over 980 stretches got damaged and nearly 4,000 potholes surfaced on different roads across the city. GHMC had taken up the repairs and patchworks on the damaged roads covering 965 km across the city.

About 220 works were taken up with a cost of nearly Rs 35 crore. Initially, the municipal corporation took up pothole filling and repair works on major thoroughfares.

In view of continuous rains, Shelmac and road bond BT mix were supplied to the workers to execute the works effectively. In August, the first layer of bitumen recarpeting on many roads was completed but with rains lashing the city again, the roads were damaged severely, a senior GHMC official said.

“Once the rains recede and dry spell returns, the second layer works will be taken up immediately,” he said and added that assessment of damaged roads due to the rains during the last week was yet to be done.

Old city

Roads conditions in the southern parts of the city are no better. The stretch in front of St. Anns’ College, Vijayanagar colony, Mangalhat road stretch, the Hussaini Alam road stretch and the Misrigunj road stretch are a few examples.

Bad roads welcome motorists at Engine Bowli, Chandrayangutta, Hafeezbaba Nagar, Nawab Sahab Kunta and Hassan Nagar. Commuters having a tough time while commuting on roads leading to Nalgonda Crossroads from Santosh Nagar via Saidabad too.

Secunderabad Cantt

Road conditions have gone from bad to worse in the Cantonment limits. Be it Trimulgherry, West Marredpally, East Marredpally or Lal Bazaar and Bolaram, the condition is pathetic.

Except for a few roads that are used by the Army and are out of bounds for civilians, most internal lanes have been in tatters for long, much before the monsoon. Cantonment officials have not bothered to even take up temporary patchworks.

Secunderabad and Central zone

Many roads in Musheerabad, Ranigunj, Bholakpur and Lower Tank Bund have been damaged for long and still are in the same state. In some areas, sewage from damaged pipelines overflows on the main roads.

Commuters have been demanding repairs on the Musheerabad road, Golconda Crossroads, RTC Crossroads and Narayanaguda. It is a challenge to drive from Ranigunj towards Minister Road as there are many potholes, besides poor lighting in the night. Several roads and by lanes in Bholakpur too are damaged due to the rains.

Flyovers and West zone

It is not just the roads. The city’s flyovers too have taken a beating. St. Ann’s flyover, Paradise flyover, Greenlands flyover, Balkampet flyover, Tolichowki flyover and a few others are in bad shape. The pleasure of driving on these structures to avoid traffic jams below end up in burning extra fuel after being caught in frequent traffic snarls due to the condition.

Roads in Lingampally, Chandanagar, Tulasi Nagar, Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally and Kondapur too have the same story to narrate.

-With inputs from Sunny Baski, Yuvraj Akula, Asif Yar Khan

