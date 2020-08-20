Potter from Khammam promotes clay Ganesh idols to protect environment

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:47 pm

Khammam: With environmental consciousness increasing among the public the demand for clay Ganesh idols is going up in the district as a larger section of devotees preferring clay idols to install during the Ganesh festival.

Doing his part in the environmental protection, a potter in Khammam is promoting clay Ganesh idols on a large scale. D Narasimha Rao of Kavya Clay Idols has been selling the idols made of clay for the past 11 years.

For the past seven years he has been importing the idols from Kolkata in West Bengal as they got good demand among the public. The Kolkata idols are of very good quality and their finishing is excellent and hence the people prefer them, he said. The idols are available from 8 inches to four feet in size. Orders are placed for seven feet idols but they are not imported due to logistics issues because of the coronavirus pandemic, Narasimha Rao told Telangana Today.

The clay idols leave behind no pollutants and they melt away within 15 to 20 minutes after their immersion. The idols are best suited for household worship as well as community worship. Raw idols are imported and are decorated with natural colours here, he explained.

Covid-19 crisis dampens sales

The coronavirus pandemic has shown a serious impact on the sale of the idols this year and the recent rains have made things even worse, Narasimha Rao worried. With the ban on erecting pandals in colonies and apartments there is very less demand for big sized idols.

However, the sale of idols with 8 inch and to 2.5 feet is a bit promising. In normal situations about 90 per cent of idols will be sold a week before the Ganesh festival. But this time only 20 percent of the idols have been sold till date, he informed.

There may be an increase in the sales a day before the festival, the potter hoped. Narasimha Rao, whose workshop is located at Gattaiah centre, can be contacted on his mobile number: 9703006981

Meanwhile, the same is the situation of all types of Ganesh idol sellers. Those making the idols with plaster of paris (PoP) and using chemical colours are also not able to sell their idols due to the restrictions imposed on Ganesh festival celebrations because of the covid-19 crisis.

