Potters and diya sellers hope for a bright Diwali

1. With Diwali around the corner, potter community is busy making earthen diyas and pots

2. However, the festival of lights is yet to light up any hope on their faces…

3. …as demand for the traditional lamps has declined with people going for fancy lamps and electric lights

4. There’s no profit. Moreover, few diyas fall to bits on the way itself. We are compelled to sell these even if extra money is required to put

5. The demand for traditional diyas has dropped in the last three years

6. Earlier, one could see hundreds of pot makers having their hands full during Diwali season, but eventually, the numbers have dwindled

7. Due to shortage of earthen lamps and pot makers in Telangana, the sellers are buying from Gujarat and Calcutta

8. Due to extended presence of southwest monsoon, the pot makers are finding it hard to craft earthen pots

9. Though there is a profit in the work, the incessant rains troubling us as our sheds are small.

10. Most households are preferring plastic and glass products to light up their homes instead of earthen lamps

11. The increase in the price of raw materials and customers bargaining steadily is resulting in loss for potters

12. People refrain from bargaining outside. Assume a dozen diyas for us cost around Rs 20, we can’t even expect a Rs 10 more from customers.

13. There is a declining recognition for handcrafted items

14. Once customers used to buy a dozen earthen lamps, but today they are buying hardly four or five

15. Meanwhile, the sad state of the pot makers and traditional diya sellers have caught the attention of common citizens.

16. Recently, people have started #PottersKiDiwali on Twitter urging people to shop for traditional diyas instead of modern lamps and lights

Many people on twitter are doing #PottersKiDiwali I fully support this initiative! Instead of buying Chinese lights or other plastic products this Diwali, buy from your local Potters. This will not only be more eco-friendly but also support local businesses — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 22, 2019

Dear friends, Diwali is around. Buy diyas from people who wait for this festival whole year. Don’t disappoint them. This diwali #GoLocal#PottersKiDiwali pic.twitter.com/HzZoNTXg9D — Utkarsh Goel (@Baaba_Goel) October 21, 2019

It should be #PottersKiDiwali not China ki Diwali !!✨🎆🎃 pic.twitter.com/drpX9Gaxc6 — Anirudh (@Anirudh20395084) October 21, 2019

This diwali lets sprinkle happiness in potter’s life.

Buy from our potters so that their diwali can also become happy. This is the spirit of Indian festivals💫#PottersKiDiwali

Try not to bargain…just like we don’t bargain at malls.

They’ll be happieee❤ pic.twitter.com/DALt6Tle3C — Neeral Tiwari (@NeeralTiwari) October 21, 2019

17. Whether online campaigns make some change offline remains to be seen

