Potters, diya sellers hope for a bright Diwali

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Less than a week is left for Diwali and the potter community is busy making earthen diyas and pots. However, the festival of lights is yet to light up any hope on their faces as demand for the traditional lamps has declined with people going for fancy lamps and electric lights.

“The sale of traditional diyas is slowly declining. Customers bargain extremely, as a result we are unable to make money. We don’t get a profit of even Rs 10 on a dozen diyas,” said Mahesh, an earthen diya seller.

The demand for conventional diyas has dropped in the last three years. Earlier, one could see hundreds of pot makers having their hands full during Diwali season, but eventually, the numbers have dwindled, with the high cost of raw materials too playing a role in the slump.

“Incessant rains are making it tough for us to put diyas on sale. It could also be the reason why people are not buying it and opting for electric lights. Time was when people used to buy dozens of diyas, but now they are picking up one or two,” said another traditional diya seller, who has managed to sell around just 1,000 diyas so far.

The earthen pot making industry on a whole too is facing the danger of becoming extinct. A handful of families are engaged in the profession now and as a result of poor demand, the younger generation no longer wishes to stick to their ancestors’ craft.

“The profit we are getting in this profession is not satisfactory. Moreover, due to constant rains, it is tough for us to dry the prepared pots or earthen lamps and send them to the market. Electric lamps too have ruined our business,” laments Subhash, a potter.

Nevertheless, the sad state of the pot makers and traditional diya sellers have caught the attention of common citizens. Recently #PottersKiDiwali went viral on social media encouraging people to shop for traditional diyas instead of modern lamps and lights. Whether online campaigns make some change offline remains to be seen.

