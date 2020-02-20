POTUS is ‘god’ for this Jangaon man

By | Published: 12:02 am

Jangaon: Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna is celebrating the visit of his hero to India next week the only way he knows how — offering prayers to a life-sized idol of the US President at his home. The 33-year-old built the 6-ft statue — where he performs pooja — in the backyard of his house in Jangaon district.

“Trump sir, you are my god. Welcome to India. I am so happy,” the devotee said after performing the pooja. Trump and his wife Melania are due to visit India and hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-profile two-day trip from February 24.

Krishna put forth an appeal to the Centre to fulfill his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming India visit. “I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump’s long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true,” he said.

On his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Krishna posts images of himself wearing a blue or red T-shirt with the name Trump emblazoned on its front and back, and carrying a framed photo of the American leader. “I am praying to God to see that I meet my ‘god’ at least once,” Krishna had said last year.

His friends said villagers started referring to him affectionately as ‘Trump’ Krishna, due to his devotion to the POTUS. “Although his real name is Bussa Krishna, after he started praying to Trump all villagers started calling him Trump Krishna. Krishna’s residence is known as Trump House here. The villagers never objected to it, but appreciated his devotion,” Ramesh Reddy, Bussa’s friend said.

Trump built up a fan base in India among some Hindu nationalists drawn to his hardline rhetoric towards Muslims. He is expected to be feted by some 110,000 people in Modi’s home State of Gujarat when he inaugurates the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, the world’s biggest cricket venue, in a ‘Namaste Trump’ rally.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.