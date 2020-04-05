Poulomi Das’s transformation cannot be missed

By | Published: 10:36 pm

It might surprise you to see your favourite ‘bahu’ in a bold avatar. There are some leading traditional-looking daughters-in-law who are the hearts of Indian television. But, television bahus are no less when it comes to flaunting their bodies and good looks.

These bahus usually don’t get the chance to explore their own identity because of the roles they play on the serials.

Model-turned-actor Poulomi Das, best known for her negative role as “Baby” in Suhani Si Ladki is not only confident on-screen with her role but also very buoyant in real life. The actor, who has always been seen in saris and suits, likes to shun her real-time roles and eliminate the glamorous look of her day-to-day life.

With the serial Kartik Purnima, Poulomi is surely breaking the rigid stereotypes and winning hearts, but now her fans are stunned, as she took to her Instagram to share several pictures of herself in a blue two-piece swimming attire. In the pictures, the actor seems to be flaunting her toned body in the bikini.

This is not the first time the ‘sanskari bahu’ raised the hotness quotient by wearing a bikini. This television beauty is quite active on social media and often shares posts on her Instagram handle. Her latest posts feature her in a sensuous look.

While she’s best known for her negative role as “Baby” in Suhani Si Ladki, she was also seen in the serials like Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Aghori. With the serial Kartik Purnima, Poulomi is surely breaking the rigid stereotypes and winning hearts.